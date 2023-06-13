Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.43

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 211718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,270.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Further Reading

