Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.17

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.17 and last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 37097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.86.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1,238.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

