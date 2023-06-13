Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 373,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 705,028 shares.The stock last traded at $39.74 and had previously closed at $38.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 294.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30.

Insider Activity

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.74). Schrödinger had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $64.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $318,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,967.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $318,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $508,967.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $519,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schrödinger

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the first quarter worth $312,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schrödinger by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Schrödinger by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,357,000 after purchasing an additional 81,435 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

