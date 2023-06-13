Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 307.5% from the May 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.0 days.
Schaeffler Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SCFLF remained flat at $6.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $8.00.
Schaeffler Company Profile
