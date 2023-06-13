SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,293 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $34,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 20,788.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.47. 521,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,831. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.56. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $218.61 and a twelve month high of $356.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.93.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

