Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 106000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company was formerly known as Sanatana Diamonds Inc and changed its name to Sanatana Resources Inc in April 2011. Sanatana Resources Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

