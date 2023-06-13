Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.58 on Monday, hitting $213.73. 11,568,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,846,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $208.17 billion, a PE ratio of 562.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.53 and a 200-day moving average of $174.47.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $225,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,003.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $225,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,003.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,575 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,078. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

