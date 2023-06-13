Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,222 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $225,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,426,003.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $424,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,487.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $225,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $17,426,003.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,575 shares of company stock worth $37,091,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.73. 11,568,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,846,294. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.18 and a 200 day moving average of $174.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

