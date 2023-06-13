Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 3,788 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $113,526.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 840,683 shares in the company, valued at $25,195,269.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,181 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,487,233.44.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,501 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $135,075.01.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,223 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $678,111.60.

On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,074 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $873,179.40.

Shares of NYSE CTR remained flat at $29.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 28,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,907. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s payout ratio is presently 160.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

