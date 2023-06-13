Rurelec PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 0.20 (LON:RUR)

Rurelec PLC (LON:RUR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Rurelec Stock Performance
RUR traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 0.63 ($0.01). 724,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,816. Rurelec has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.69 ($0.01). The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of £3.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.61.
Rurelec Company Profile
