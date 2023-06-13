Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $437.50.

ROYUF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Handelsbanken downgraded shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Royal Unibrew A/S alerts:

Royal Unibrew A/S Price Performance

Shares of ROYUF stock opened at $94.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average of $73.74. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 12-month low of $94.77 and a 12-month high of $94.77.

About Royal Unibrew A/S

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides carbonated soft drinks, water, wines, spirits, juices, energy drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Royal Beers, Lapin Kulta, Cido, Craft, Faxe Kondi, Ceres, Faxe, Original Long Drink, Lacplesis, Vitamalt, Mangali, Novelle, Nikoline, Kalnapilis, Egekidle, Supermalt, Polar Monkeys, Lorina, SHAKER, MOKAI, LemonSoda, Nohrlund, Power Malt, Fonti di Crodo, and CULT brands, as well as international brands, such as Heineken and PepsiCo It serves customers in Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Italy, France, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.