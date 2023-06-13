Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $95.00. The company traded as high as $94.71 and last traded at $94.41, with a volume of 1176638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.56.

RCL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.34.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

