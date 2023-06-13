Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Trust Capital Management L.P.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) by 751.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,703,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503,881 shares during the period. Ross Acquisition Corp II makes up approximately 0.9% of First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II were worth $17,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROSS. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,387,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Ross Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

NYSE ROSS opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.