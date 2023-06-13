Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target Raised to GBX 156 at Barclays

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 145 ($1.81) to GBX 156 ($1.95) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
RYCEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 90 ($1.13) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.70) to GBX 160 ($2.00) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.75.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,069. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.94.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
