Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 6,050 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. Barclays upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.61.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $89.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day moving average is $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.