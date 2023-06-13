Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 32,305 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,305 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE OGN opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

