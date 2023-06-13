Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 32,305 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,305 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
Organon & Co. Stock Up 3.0 %
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.
Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 38.36%.
Organon & Co. Profile
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organon & Co. (OGN)
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
- DarioHealth is an AI-Powered Digital Therapeutics Play
- Can Warner Brothers Discovery Recover from the WGA Strike?
- Novartis Stock Screams Value After Chinook Therapeutics Buyout
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.