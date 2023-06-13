Rodgers Brothers Inc. Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $122.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.18. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

