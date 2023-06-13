Rodgers Brothers Inc. Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for 1.6% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

