Rodgers Brothers Inc. Cuts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up 1.3% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.