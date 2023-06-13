Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 30.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total transaction of $145,017.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total value of $145,017.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $86,895.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,483 shares of company stock valued at $713,640 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $309.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $309.92. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

