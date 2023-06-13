Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) traded up 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.86. 3,054,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 3,518,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.45.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 13.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 68.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 66,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $299,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,619,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,288,137. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 66,582 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $299,619.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,619,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,288,137. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $253,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,388 shares of company stock worth $877,022 over the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,232 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 163,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,150,861 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $65,249,000 after acquiring an additional 932,306 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,320,605 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,455,000 after purchasing an additional 188,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.