Robert Salter Purchases 122,609 Shares of Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SB2) Stock

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SB2 – Get Rating) insider Robert Salter bought 122,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.66 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,921.94 ($54,676.99).
Robert Salter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Robert Salter 10,000 shares of Salter Brothers Emerging Companies stock.
Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Stock Performance
About Salter Brothers Emerging Companies
