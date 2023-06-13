RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 2,489.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,028,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950,618 shares during the quarter. RMG Acquisition Corp. III comprises 0.5% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 3.36% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III worth $20,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMGC. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 2,849.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,859. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

