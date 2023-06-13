RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RMMZ)

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0971 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA RMMZ opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $18.24.

Get RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 34,432 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.