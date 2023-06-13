RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $12.12.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
