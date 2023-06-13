RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 541.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 60,519 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 59,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,728 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.