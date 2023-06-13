RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,728 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 59,225 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 17.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.