RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
