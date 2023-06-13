Riposte Capital LLC Takes Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Riposte Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,773,000. Wynn Resorts comprises about 1.6% of Riposte Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Riposte Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Wynn Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $111,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,470.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,688. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 2.04. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.73%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

