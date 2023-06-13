Riposte Capital LLC Invests $8.10 Million in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Riposte Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 108,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,102,000. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for about 2.3% of Riposte Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,128,897,000 after acquiring an additional 993,916 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,616,000 after buying an additional 12,292,785 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,813,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,060,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,933,000 after buying an additional 235,669 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,710. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.95. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $83.44. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

