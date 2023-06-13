Riposte Capital LLC Buys Shares of 21,266 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Riposte Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,266 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,127,000. First Citizens BancShares accounts for 4.5% of Riposte Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Riposte Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of First Citizens BancShares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 280.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $16.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,268.63. The stock had a trading volume of 152,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,135.26 and its 200 day moving average is $888.07. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,345.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

