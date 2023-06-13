Rio Frank J. Del Sells 300,000 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,084,752.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 5.8 %

NYSE NCLH traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 22,904,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,567,128. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.49.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,678,000 after purchasing an additional 863,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,716,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,983,000 after purchasing an additional 77,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,503,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,627,000 after purchasing an additional 169,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,885,000 after purchasing an additional 196,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.