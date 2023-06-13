Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Director Sells $57,030.27 in Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 40,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $57,030.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alissa Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 8,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $10,240.00.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

RGTI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,907,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,700. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 567.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,662,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 340,583 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,144,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 25,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 973,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 213,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

