RF&L Wealth Management LLC Takes $457,000 Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Block in the first quarter worth about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Block in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Block by 31.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Block in the second quarter worth about $516,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,374,290.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $30,374,290.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 266,615 shares of company stock worth $17,618,575 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SQ stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $65.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,779,241. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

