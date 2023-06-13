RF&L Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259,499 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,504 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,008. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $51.64.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

