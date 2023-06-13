RF&L Wealth Management LLC Invests $891,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.94. 457,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $160.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.57.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

