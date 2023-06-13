RF&L Wealth Management LLC Invests $690,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $108.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,224,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,956,045. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

