RF&L Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.47 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,800,000. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,161. The company has a market capitalization of $299.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

