RF&L Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 283,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 7.1% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 32,508,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,307,000 after purchasing an additional 947,671 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169,030 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,982,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,044,000 after purchasing an additional 282,668 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,251,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,734 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $26.77. 183,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,500. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $26.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.