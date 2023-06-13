Reviewing Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds 11.86% 14.71% 6.34% Avino Silver & Gold Mines 4.88% 8.15% 6.76%

Volatility & Risk

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.6% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mountain Province Diamonds and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 112.71%. Given Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avino Silver & Gold Mines is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $527.95 million 0.14 $37.84 million $0.22 1.55 Avino Silver & Gold Mines $44.19 million 1.90 $3.10 million $0.02 35.28

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher revenue and earnings than Avino Silver & Gold Mines. Mountain Province Diamonds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avino Silver & Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. engages in the business of mining and marketing rough diamonds to the global market. The firm is also involved in diamond exploration in an area of interest immediately adjacent to the Gahcho Kué Joint Venture through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kennady Diamonds Inc. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

