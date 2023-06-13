REV Group (NYSE:REVG) PT Raised to $12.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REVG. Robert W. Baird raised REV Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on REV Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on REV Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.70.

REV Group Stock Performance

REV Group stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.30 million, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. REV Group has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. REV Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in REV Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in REV Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,830,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,938,000 after purchasing an additional 118,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in REV Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 186,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in REV Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

Featured Articles

