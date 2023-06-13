Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Bought by Beaconlight Capital LLC

Beaconlight Capital LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,694 shares during the quarter. Resideo Technologies accounts for approximately 5.2% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on REZI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.71. 102,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,510. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $233,616.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,717.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.