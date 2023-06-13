Residential Secure Income plc (RESI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.29 on July 14th

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Residential Secure Income Trading Down 1.2 %
LON:RESI opened at GBX 66.42 ($0.83) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.76. Residential Secure Income has a 12 month low of GBX 59.20 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 117.50 ($1.47). The company has a market cap of £122.99 million, a PE ratio of 960.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.74.
Residential Secure Income Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Can Warner Brothers Discovery Recover from the WGA Strike?
- Novartis Stock Screams Value After Chinook Therapeutics Buyout
- First Citizens Boosts Assets With SVB Acquisition; Stock Surges
- Alamos Gold In Tight Trading Range, Sets Up For Potential Gains
- Rebound Rallies? The Dow’s 2 Most Oversold Stocks Are Stabilizing
Receive News & Ratings for Residential Secure Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential Secure Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.