Residential Secure Income plc (RESI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.29 on July 14th

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Residential Secure Income Trading Down 1.2 %

LON:RESI opened at GBX 66.42 ($0.83) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.76. Residential Secure Income has a 12 month low of GBX 59.20 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 117.50 ($1.47). The company has a market cap of £122.99 million, a PE ratio of 960.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.74.

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

