Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 13th (ACM, AIZ, AND, ARIS, ATRO, DOO, DOOO, DVN, NTOIY, ORCL)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, June 13th:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $144.00 target price on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND)

was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$58.00 price target on the stock.

Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BRP (TSE:DOO) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. DA Davidson currently has C$126.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$111.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $126.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $111.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $63.00.

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $120.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. Needham & Company LLC currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. Loop Capital currently has $520.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $490.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

