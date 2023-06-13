Request Price Reaches $0.0719 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Request has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0719 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market cap of $71.91 million and $568,826.69 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019627 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015670 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,889.34 or 1.00004466 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002503 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.071699 USD and is up 3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $868,309.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.