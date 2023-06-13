Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Position Increased by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,827 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Repligen worth $23,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Repligen by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Repligen by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Repligen by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 500 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,605.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repligen Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on RGEN shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

RGEN traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $167.05. 40,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,944. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.59. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.65 and a 52-week high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

Featured Stories

