Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $11.95 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $502.98 million, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 222.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 58,108 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Articles

