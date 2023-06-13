Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Recommended Stories

