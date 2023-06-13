Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

