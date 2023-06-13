ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and approximately $74.58 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 219.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.53 or 0.00299486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00013456 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016524 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000538 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000386 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003915 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

