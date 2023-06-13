Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $34.02.

In other Reaves Utility Income Fund news, insider Joseph Burns Rhame III purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,444.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

