Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RETA. SVB Securities raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.33.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $99.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $106.69.

Insider Transactions at Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 922.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $75,820.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,862.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $75,820.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,862.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $2,485,432 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 195.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.