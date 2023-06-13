Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 61,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,044,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,985,000 after purchasing an additional 49,404 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,768,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,527,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,431. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

